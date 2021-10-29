RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebs Tweets

Puneeth Rajkumar popularly known as Appu breathed his last today. Puneeth Rajkumar, one of the most popular stars in the world of the Kannada film industry. He acted in various films. He created his mark in the world of cinema and won the hearts of the folks with his incredible acting skills.He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu. He also won the Karnataka State Award for Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu. Puneeth's first lead role was in 2002's Appu.

Just a couple of hours before getting hospitalized, he tweeted best wishes for the entire team of Bhajarangi 2. Here is the tweet.

After knowing the news, celebs and fans expressed their shock. Here are the tweets made by celebs.