RIP Legend Trends After Comedian Raju Srivastav Death

Sep 21, 2022, 11:23 IST
Raju Srivastav - Sakshi Post

Raju Srivastav, a comedian, passed away at the age of 58. Following a heart attack, he was being hospitalized at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The news about his demise was confirmed by his family. On August 10, stand-up comedian Raju Srivastav was hospitalised at AIIMS. According to sources, the comedian died today at 10:15 a.m. 


