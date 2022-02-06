RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Unforgettable Songs By Nightingale Of India

Bollywood legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is no more. She breathed her last in Mumbai today. She was born in 1929 to a Marathi musician and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. At the age of 13, she started her career and her first song was "Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari" for Kiti Hasaal. Later, she sang many songs.

After the death of Lata Mangeshkar, many celebs took to their Twitter and expressed their gried.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

He further added, "Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India."

Here are the top songs from the Nightingale of India.