RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Interesting Facts About India's Nightingale

Lata Mangeshkar who won the hearts of many folks with her voice is no more. The demise of Lata Mangeshkar shook many. She has left behind a treasure trove of songs. Lata Mangeshkar, one of the legendary singers of India. Here are some of the lesser known and interesting facts about India's Nightingale.

Lata Mangeshkar's first song, "Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari" was removed from the film.

She once fainted while recording a song with music composer Naushad.

In an interview, Lata Mangeshkar said that she never listened to her songs.

Lata Mangehskar entered the film industry as a playback singer, she acted in eight films as well.

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was moved to tears when she sang the song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Zara Aankh Me Bhar Lo Pani.

In 1999, the perfume Lata Eau de Parfum was launched.

Lata Mangeshkar designed for an Indian diamond export company called Adora.

She was allegedly romantic linked to noted musician Bhupen Hazarika.