RIP KK: 20 Best Songs By Krishnakumar Kunnath

Singer KK, who crooned many songs over the last three decades has died at 53. He gave a performance at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday and later went to his hotel where he collapsed. He was brought to a hospital where he was declared dead. The cause of death is unknown, and postmortem reports are awaited. Industry mourns the untimely death of KK.

Many netizens on social media claim that the Nazrul Manch auditorium in South Kolkata was overcrowded and the heat became oppressive during the concert. It is said that the capacity of the auditorium was 2,400 but claimed that about 7,000 people had entered the venue where KK was performing for a college fest.

Here are 20 best songs by KK.

