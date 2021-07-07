RIP Dilip Kumar: Unseen Pics Of Legendary Actor

The Indian film industry marks the end of an era today with the loss of the brightest star of Indian Cinema, Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were entertained.

Born Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, now in Pakistan, the actor joined Bollywood in 1940s and he was known by the screen name Dilip Kumar. He holds the record of winning the maximum number of Filmfare awards. Here are some of the unseen pics remembering the departed soul.