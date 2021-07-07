RIP Dilip Kumar End Of An Era

Dilip Kumar, one of the legendary actors in the Bollywood film industry died in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday morning. The 98-year-old actor draws the curtain on the Golden Age of Bollywood. He acted in 60 films in his sixty years of career and won the hearts of the folks with his incredible acting skills. His contribution to the Hindi cinema is immense and it will be remembered forever. He was described as "the ultimate method actor" by Satyajit Ray. His performance in the movies like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Madhumati, Ram Aur Shyam, Daag never goes out of the mind.

Dilip Kumar won many awards, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian honour. He is called as the Tragedy King of Indian cinema.

The real name of Dilip Kumar was Mohammad Yusuf Khan. He was born to Ayesha Begum and Mohammed Sarwar Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar in undivided India. He was the fifth of 12 children. Before stepping into movies, he started his own canteen and was also a dry fruit supplier.

In 1994, Devika Rani and her husband Himanshu Rai spotted him in a canteen and cast him as the lead in the movie, Jwar Bhata. Author Bhagwati Charan Varma changed his name from Yusuf Khan to Dilip Kumar. Jwar Bhata didn't do well at the Box Office. His fate turned with the movie, Jugnu and from then there was no looking back. Dilip Kumar's combination with these heroines -Vyjayanthimala, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Kamini Kaushal and Nargis - was simply superb.

Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu in 1966. There was an age difference of 22 years. At the time of marriage Dilip was 44 and Saira was 22. Despite many controversies, Dilip and Saira stayed together till Dilip's death.

Dilip Kumar was hospitalised twice in June. He died today. But he will remembered forever...