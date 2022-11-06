RIP Aaron Carton: Hollywood Celebrities Mourn American Singer's Death

Aaron Carter, singer, and rapper died on Saturday. The reports say that Aaron Carter was found dead in his tub at his residence in Lancaster, California. He was 34 years old. Deputies were dispatched to Mr. Carter's residence at approximately 11 a.m. local time after getting a call about an unresponsive person at his address, as per a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Aaron Charles Carter was an American rapper, singer, and actor. He came to fame as a pop and hip hop singer in the late 1990s, establishing himself as a star among pre-teen and teenage audiences during the first years of the 21st century with his four studio albums. Aaron Charles was a younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter

Carter began performing at age seven and released his self-titled debut album in 1997 at age nine, selling a million copies worldwide. His second album Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000) sold three million copies in the United States.

