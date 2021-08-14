Rihanna's First Kiss: Boyfriend's Saliva in Her Mouth

Pop singer Rihanna is one of best selling female artists of all time and is still on top of the charts. Whenever she releases a new song, it doesn’t take much time for it to grab the top spot on the music charts. She is not just famous for her music but also her personal life and her candid interviews.

Rihanna often opens up about her personal life and never shies away from speaking her mind openly. She has spoken about her sex life, losing her virginity, and her first kiss. The singer doesn’t hold back when it comes to being open.

In 2011, the pop star spoke about her first kiss and the not-so-good experience. She said that her first kiss was in high school and it was the worst thing ever. It was like his salivary glands were entirely in my mouth and I hated it. I didn’t feel like kissing after that. “It traumatized me,” she said. This is not the first time that Rihanna spoke about such an experience.

Back in 2017, she even opened up about losing her virginity. The singer is known for her bold confessions and statements. Not just that, she also raises her voice against what’s wrong and never hesitates to openly speak her mind.