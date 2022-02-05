Rihanna Shares Baby Bump Pics, Twitterati Eyes Her Basic Bathroom

Singer Rihanna revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. In the photos, one could see her lifting up her top to reveal her baby bump.

Fans of Rihanna are very happy and many celebs congratulated the couple. But some of the netizens are commenting about the bathroom of Rihanna. Netizens are surprised to look at the basic white tiled bathroom of Rihanna who has a property with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

Here are the photos posted by Rihanna.

"Whose normal bathroom is this!" one Twitter user tweeted while sharing Rihanna's pic on the microblogging platform. Here is the tweet.

Whose normal bathroom is this! pic.twitter.com/vrnes4g66e — TAMMIE TECLEMARIAM (@tammieetc) February 3, 2022

Here are a few more tweets from Twitter.

what’s rihanna doing in a run of the mill apartment bathroom??? girl u r a billionaire pic.twitter.com/I5kPMnyj63 — xtian (@AOWTOUDOUZAT) February 3, 2022