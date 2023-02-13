Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Reveals She’s Preggy Again

The Pop singer Rihanna set the Super Bowl stage on fire with her spectacular performance during the half-time show on Sunday. Dressed in an all-red canvas flight suit, the superstar mesmerised the crowd with a fast-paced medley of her hits in her 13-minute presence on the suspended platform.

Rihanna returned to live public performance after six years. She opened her medley with ‘B**** Better Have My Money’ and peppered it with other hit songs from ‘Only Girl (In the World)’ to ‘Rude Boy’ and ‘Work’. She also sang Kanye West’s ‘All of the Lights’. She ended her Super Bowl performance with the song ‘Diamonds’.

As the singer rubbed her round tummy, the social media could not look away and started speculating about her pregnancy. Later, a representative for the singer confirmed after the show that Rihanna was indeed pregnant. The singer gave birth to her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

