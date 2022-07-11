Ride the Asgardian fever with Macmerise’s official merch range for ‘Thor – Love and Thunder’

The exciting merch range comprises T-shirts, coasters, coffee mugs, wireless chargers, glass cases, headphones, mouse pads, and sipper water bottles based on the movie

The wide range of collectibles are based on the latest MCU release ‘Thor – Love and Thunder’ and are available to purchase online on websites of Macmerise, INOX & PVR

Macmerise, the go-to destination for celebrity and influencer brands, is excited to unleash the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fever with its dedicated range of Thor merchandise, priced at INR 399/- onwards. Riding on the global popularity of MCU superheroes, the lifestyle brand is offering a complete array of official and licensed merchandise of Thor – Love and Thunder, which hits the theatres worldwide on July 8.

The MCU is an indisputable leader in the superhero film genre today. From the Avengers saga to the Phase 4 film series, Marvel has hyped the excitement with gripping storylines, powerful superheroes and mighty villains who never cease to amaze. Giving a big shout-out to this cult following over the years, Macmerise presents the merchandise range in multiple categories and design options. The exciting range includes branded T-shirts, coasters, coffee mugs, wireless chargers, glass cases, headphones, mouse pads, and sipper water bottles. Designed exclusively by Macmerise, each of the products is a shout-out to all the Marvel fans out there. The entire range is now available on the websites of Macmerise and that of INOX and PVR, two of India’s leading multiplex chains in India.

Excited about the launch, Binal S, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Macmerise Celfie Design Pvt Ltd, shared, “We at Macmerise have always strived to make movie merchandising larger-than-life. Thor – Love and Thunder brings all Marvel fans to an interesting stage of the franchise and I’m sure that this merchandise collection will assure a complete theatrical experience. Each licensed merchandise is armed with unique and exclusive designs inspired by the movie theme, thus making every Thor fan a part of the cinematic extravaganza.”

So, grab your coolest Thor t-shirts, wireless chargers, and headphones while you book the show tickets for this Marvel actioner starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, right now!