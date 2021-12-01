Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani and Akshay Oberoi open up about working in Inside Edge Season 3

Amazon Prime Video's first ever Original Series Inside Edge is back with its third season. Fans of the drama-series have been waiting with bated breath for the third season, which will take the stakes much higher with personal vendetta taking the centre stage. With the trailer adding to the intrigue behind the show, even the cast of the show cannot contain their excitement around the show. Here’s what Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi and Tanuj Virwani have to say about the new and thrilling season of the much-awaited Sports Drama, Inside Edge.

Richa Chadha, who plays Zarina in the show, says, “It feels surreal to know that we are already on the third season. As an actor, it has been an incredible journey being Zarina, a layered and nuanced character, non- trapped by conventions which has kept it relevant over the seasons. As the game behind the game thickens into the third one, so does Zarina’s urge to claim what is rightfully hers in this man’s world. Inside Edge Season 3 is replete with similar elements of drama, suspense and excitement that has defined the series for the audience. But the stakes and proportions are higher, this time.”

The captain of the Indian team, Vayu Raghavan aka Tanuj Virwani says, “ With the focus of the show moving from T-20 to test cricket, India-Pak cricket rivalry, Inside Edge’s new season has a lot to offer. In fact, the audiences will see my character Vayu continue to evolve into a more mature individual. Playing Vayu has been challenging and exhausting but at the same time exhilarating and exciting as Vayu is a mercurial and aggressive character. I feel extremely proud to be associated with Inside Edge and Amazon Prime Video and cannot wait for the show to launch for the global audience.”

The latest entrant on the show, Akshay Oberoi says, “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of Inside Edge Season 3. It’s an amazing feeling to be associated with India’s first-ever Original series. I did a lot of prep for my role and in fact, I even learnt to play cricket for the show. Working on Inside Edge Season 3 has been amazing and the entire team has put in their best efforts into making this season full of suspense and drama.”

Created by Karan Anshuman and Directed by Kanishk Varma, all ten episodes of Inside Edge Season 3 will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.