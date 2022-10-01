Richa Chadha Mehendi Pics Will Make You Want to Get Married Soon

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are all set to tie the knot, shared adorable pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

After giving a glimpse of her mehendi-clad hand, Richa shared dreamy pictures from what looks their mehendi ceremony.

In one of the pictures, Ali can be seen hugging Richa. In another photo, they can be seen adorably looking at each other.

While Richa wore a beautiful pink and golden floral lehenga, Ali opted for an off-white sherwani.

"#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak," Richa captioned her post. Ali reacted to her post by sharing the same pictures and wrote, "Tumko bhi."

After many delays owing to the pandemic and commitment of shoots, Richa and Ali, who were originally set to marry in April 2020, had their wedding delayed a few times over owing to the ever-evolving situation of Covid-19, and the duo were busy with commitments of shoots of projects they have been tied to.

Richa and Ali are all set to tie the knot in the first week of October. The couple are expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai, with a special party also planned in Delhi post the wedding at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The duo, who have been dating for a really long time. The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

Here are the photos.

Courtesy: FPJ