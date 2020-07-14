Looks like, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are not yet ready to forgive his once rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Almost a month after the tragic suicide death of the promising Bollywood star, took to her social media account and posted an emotional message for Sushant. The star is no more to react, his ardent fans took it upon themselves to rebuff the Rhea’s gesture in their own way.

Rhea was in the eye of a social media storm following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as many accused her of having full knowledge of the mystery surrounding the actor’s death but still staying tightlipped for the sake of her prospects in the film industry.

Rhea’s social media post read, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.

I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms.

Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.

You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.

You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.

Be in peace Sushi.

30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....

Eternally connected

To infinity and beyond."

Below is Rhea’s actual post.

Ruthless Netizens Roast Rhea

Rhea’s post full of emotion should have really soothed some frayed nerves. But on the contrary, it not only backfired and put her at the receiving end of some pounding from some social media users. A netizen wrote, "#rheachakraborty puts this as her whatsapp dp today !! Such a show off and we all know that..she knows everything and she is a part of murder !! #cbienquiryforsushant."

#rheachakraborty puts this as her whatsapp dp today !! Such a show off and we all know that..she knows everything and she is a part of murder !! #cbienquiryforsushant pic.twitter.com/ZY0qeyG3zb — Sayan Gayen (@Sayan_Kr_Gayen) July 14, 2020

Another user was even more upfront, "Just stop trying to cover up for your sins, the truth is that he is no more with us because of you and We all know you didn’t mean a single word #RheaChakraborty #AnkitaLokhande."

Just stop trying to cover up for your sins, the truth is that he is no more with us because of you and We all know you didn’t mean a single word #RheaChakraborty #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/ZlVYLwRfuZ — H (@HarshalSaxena) July 14, 2020

"See now this cheap lady and gold digger says she miss Sushant so much that she deleted all their photos/ post from her social media the day before he was killed and also faked his depression story to manipulate police. She didn't raise her voice for CBI," was how another retorted.

See now this cheap lady and gold digger says she miss Sushant so much that she deleted all their photos/ post from her social media the day before he was killed and also faked his depression story to manipulate police. She didn't raise her voice for CBI. 🤬🖕🤬🖕#RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/xqRm1PNj6l — Justice For SSR (@PHOTONDOUBLSLIT) July 14, 2020

New drama Queen in town - Rhea Chakraborty. Trying to gain attention in name of Sushant. Even my middle class family followers are more genuine than her. They have tweeted more number of times for "Justice for Sushant" in single day, than her in entire month #RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/JDtKKJvs80 — Kangana Ranaut (@Offical_Kangana) July 14, 2020

It appears, social media is certainly not the most hospitable space for Rhea Chakraborty, at least for now!