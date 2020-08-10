NEW DELHI: A day before the crucial hearing in the Supreme Court, actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday told the apex court that she should not be made "scapegoat of political agendas" in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. She said that the issue has been "blown out of proportion in media", causing extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of her rights due to the "constant sensationalisation" of this case.

She said that she has already been "convicted" by the media in the matter even before any foul play has been established, as reported by a news agency. The actress alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "reported to be responsible for registration of FIR in Patna" against her.

She also claimed that the "sad incident" of Rajput's death unfortunately occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar and this led to the issue of suicide being isolated.

"In case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Chief Minister of Bihar is reported to be responsible for registration of FIR in Patna," the affidavit claimed, adding, "The sad incident of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Bihar unfortunately occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar. This has led to the issue of suicide of deceased being isolated and blown out of proportion."

"The issue is blown out of proportion in media. Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. Petitioner (Chakraborty) is already convicted by media even before a foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established," it alleged, adding,

"Petitioner urges before this court that she should be protected and not be made scapegoat of political agendas".

In an additional affidavit filed in the apex court, Chakraborty said that she has "no objection" if the top court refers the case to CBI by its order and "even if the CBI investigates the matter the jurisdiction will still be with the courts at Mumbai and not at Patna".

The transfer of investigation to the CBI by Bihar Police is “illegal and bad in law”, it alleged.

She also said in her additional affidavit that two actors --- Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma -- were reported to have committed suicide in last one month and "yet no whisper about the same in power corridors."

She has also said in her affidavit that media had convicted the accused in 2G spectrum allocation case and the Aarushi Talwar case in "similar fashion" but later the accused were found innocent by the courts.

"Investigation into financial scams of thousands of crores by Enforcement Directorate & CBI never see the light of the day and at drop of a hat, cases gets registered even without there being a jurisdiction in the foundational case," it claimed.

Rajput’s father has accused Chakraborty and others, including her family members, of abetting the actor's suicide. The matter was later transferred to the CBI.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.