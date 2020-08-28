MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has for the first time been called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She reached the DRDO guest house here on Friday for the probe.

Rhea, 28, was summoned by the central agency to appear before its probe team on Friday around 10.30 am. She left her residence around 10 am to reach the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, as reported by a channel.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, and Rhea Chakraborty were in a live-in relationship. Rhea had left the actor's residence on June 8 and on June 14, Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His post-mortems report confirmed that it was suicide.

According to a channel, citing sources, the CBI will be asking these questions to Rhea Chakraborty.

1. Where was she at the time of Sushant's death? Who informed her about it?

2. On hearing his death news, did she go to his Bandra home? If not, why, when and where did she see his body?

3. Why did she leave Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8?

4. Did she leave his home after any scuffle with him?

5. After leaving his home, did she have any communication with him between June 9 and 14? If yes, what was it about and if not, why?

6. Did Sushant try to communicate with her in those days between 9-14? Did she ignore his calls and messages? If so, why? Why did she block his

calls?

7. Did Sushant try to reach out to any of her family members? If so, what was the communication about?

8. Details of his health issues and the treatment he was undertaking. The doctors, psychiatrists and medication details.

9.What was Rhea Chakraborty's relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput's family?

10.Why did she ask for a CBI probe into the death? Did she sense foul play?

The CBI team, which is in the city since the last eight days to investigate the Sushant death case, on Thursday recorded the statement of her brother Showik Chakraborty. The recording of statement lasted for more than eight hours.

The CBI has so far questioned the late actors flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

(Inputs from NDTV)