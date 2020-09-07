In a recent development, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, the alleged girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput admitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is currently probing the death case of 'Kai Po Che' hero.

NCB initiated a drug angle probe in this case after the ED shared the report related to the case with it. Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by NCB on Sunday. During questioning, she said that she was procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput via her brother Showik Chakraborty. She has been summoned again on Monday by the NCB for further questioning.

According to the India Today report, Rhea knew about Samuel Miranda who went to purchase drugs from a drug peddler Zaid on March 17. Rhea also admitted that Showik used to score drugs from the drug peddler Bashit, who visited her residence once. The 'Jalebi' actress further said that she did not personally procure the drugs or did she transport the drugs.

NCB officials said that they want to confront Rhea with Showik, Miranda, and Deepesh Sawant in order to know their individual roles in the alleged drug racket. The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant, a househelp in this case.