Rhea Chakraborty Charged For Buying Narcotics For Sushant: NCB

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborthy has been charged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with allegedly purchasing narcotics for her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide in 2020. She was charged with procuring and financing a small quantity of marijuana. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, has also been named as an accused.

The draft charges handed over by the NCB to the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act give details of the charges against each accused. The NCB has said that she had received and delivered marijuana to the Kai Po Che actor and also made payments on behalf of him for it.

For Rhea Chakraborthy, the draft charges state, “That in pursuance of the aforesaid criminal conspiracy or otherwise, you accused no. 10 Rhea Chakroborty received many deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik Charoborty and Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to Actor late Sushant Singh Rajput and made payments for those deliveries at the instance Showik & Late Sushant Singh Rajput during the period March 2020 to September 2020.”

The draft charges state that Rhea Chakraborthy thus committed an offence under section 8[c] read with 20[b][ii]A, 27A,28, 29 & 30 of NDPS Act 1985.

According to NCB, "Accused using Kotak app of late Sushant Singh Rajput for procured weed or ganja and other drugs from his bank account as 'puja samagri' and thereby aided and abetted Sushant to extreme drug addiction".

If convicted, Rhea Chakraborty could face over 10 years in jail.

