After three days of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She will be in judicial custody until September 22 and the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court has rejected her bail plea. The NCB has linked the actress to offences relating to trade, sale, purchase, and use of the banned substances.

A senior official of Narcotics Control Bureau said that, "Rhea is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. We have evidence against Rhea, which is why we arrested her."

Rhea was produced by the NCB before an additional chief judicial magistrate through video-conference after her arrest. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that they will approach sessions court for bail.

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of NCB said that, "Rhea has been arrested under the sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act invoked against her include 8(c) (sale, possession or manufacture of banned drugs), 20(b) (ii) (possession or use of small quantity of banned drugs)."

After the arrest Rhea was taken for medical tests including COVID-19 test to a government hospital in Mumbai. Before leaving for hospital in a vehicle with NCB officials, the actress dressed in all-black with a "Smash the Patriarchy" message across her tee, waved at media persons.