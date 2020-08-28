With each passing day, the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide is taking a new shape. All the investigations are going behind Rhea Chakraborthy, the alleged girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the investigation, it was revealed that Sushant was not doing well after he returned from the Europe trip with Rhea.

Rhea Chakraborthy in her interview with India Today said that Sushant was energetic when they went to Switzerland. She further added that when they reached Italy, they stayed at the Gothic hotel, Palazzo Magnani Feroni in Florence. Rhea asserted that, "In our room, there was a dome-like structure, which I didn't like. I asked him that we should change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there. He told me that there was something and he felt it. I told him that it's a bad dream as I thought that people get such ideas in such places. But, he insisted on living in that hotel despite me telling him to change it."

She added that Sushant's health deteriorated and he started having anxiety attacks. When Rhea asked Sushant about his health condition then the 'Kai Po Che' actor told her that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and met a psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty. SSR also told her that the same doctor advised him to take Modafinil, the medicine that he took on the flight. As Sushant was feeling more depressed and anxious, Rhea and Sushant had cut short the trip and returned.

Palazzo Magnani Feroni is a palace that has been converted into a hotel. The palace dates back to the 15th century and the hotel is decorated with huge paintings from the 16th century. The roof of the hotel gives a panoramic vide of all the famous monuments in Florence. It is said that during the stay, the 'Dil Bechara' actor saw the painting of 'Saturn Devouring His Own' by Spanish artist Franciso Goya and it changed him forever. Rhea in her earlier statement to ED mentioned that the painting left him shaken. She further added that Sushant told him that he could see the characters in the painting but was unable to describe it clearly.