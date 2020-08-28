Bollywood actress, Rhea Chakraborthy is at the centre of investigations involved in the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea who maintained stoic silence has come in front of media yesterday. In a recent interview with a new media portal, Rhea revealed many things and opened up about her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt.

She spoke about her leaked Whatsapp chats with the filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The alleged girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput said that she has approached Mahesh Bhatt as he is a father figure to her and was seeking help from him. She asserted that people are cooking stories about her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt.

Rhea messaged Mahesh Bhatt that reads, “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief. Our last call was a wake-up call.” To which the filmmaker replied, “Don’t look back. Make it possible for what is inevitable. My love to your father. He will be a happy man.” Rhea replied, “Have found some courage sir, and what you said about my dad that day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him!”

She also spoke about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and reportedly said that she wanted 'Chota Sushant' who was just like the 'Dil Bechara' actor. Rhea added that she doesn't regret loving Sushant who according to her was the best human being on the Earth.

Rhea Chakraborthy further accused Sushant's family of not being around him when he was fighting depression. After Rhea's interview with the media channel, Shweta Singh Kirti said that the family was always with him. She further tweeted that, "I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!!."