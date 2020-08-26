Director Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is all set to work on his own biopic. Yes... You heard it right! He announced via twitter and titled the movie as ‘Ramu’. RGV’s ‘Ramu’ biopic will be into three parts.

The first look poster of ‘Ramu’ will be releasing today at 5 pm. RGV’s movie is going to be produced by Bommaku Murali and will be helmed by Dorasai Teja.

Varma took to Twitter and shared some details about the movies with his fans and audience. He tweetd as, "BOMMAKU CREATIONS production house is all set to produce a 3 part biopic film on my life ..it will be very very controversial. The film is being written and supervised by me and directed by debutant Dorasai Teja. Shoot starts in September.”

“In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when I was 20 years old. A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3 PART 1 is “RAMU”. Apart from my college days, first love and gang fights in Vijaywada, it will be about how I cunningly manipulated and made SHIVA. PART 2 is “RAM GOPAL VARMA”. It will be about my life in Mumbai with Girls, Gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan. PART 3 is “RGV”—The Intelligent idiot It will be about my failures and my radical thoughts on God, Sex and Society,” added Varma.

Check out the tweets made by RGV.

PART 1 is “RAMU”

Apart from my college days,firsr loves and gang fights in Vijaywada ,It will be about how i cunningly manipulated and made SHIVA

పార్ట్ 1 “రాము "

దీంట్లో నా కాలేజ్ రోజులు, తోలి ప్రేమలు, గ్యాoగ్ ఫైట్స్ తో మొదలయ్యి శివ చేయడానికి ఎలాంటి పన్నాగాలు పన్నానన్నది pic.twitter.com/cBjojjEb0k — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020

PART 2 is “RAM GOPAL VARMA”

It will be about my life in Mumbai with Girls,Gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan #RgvBiopic పార్ట్ 2 "రామ్ గోపాల్ వర్మ"

---అండర్ వరల్డ్ తో ప్రేమాయణం ఇది నా ముంబై జీవితంలో అమ్మాయిలు, గ్యాంగ్ స్టర్స్ ,అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ లతో ఉన్న అనుబంధాల గురించి. pic.twitter.com/ZQ3Ybi8BhM — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2020