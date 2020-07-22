HYDERABAD: Controversial film director Ram Gopal Varma has officially released the trailer of his upcoming movie "Powerstar" on Wednesday, July 22, which apparently is based on the true-life incidents of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Within an hour of the release, the trailer gained two lakh views and as of now it has 10,05,288 views and counting.

In the four-minute trailer, the entire political journey of Pawan Kalyan is shown, including failing to win a single seat out of his two contested areas in AP 2019 assembly elections.

Initially, RGV planned to release "Powerstar" movie and trailer on OTT platform RGV World Theatre (rgvworldtheatre.com) at 11 am on Wednesday, July 22. Fans have to pay Rs 25 to watch the trailer and Rs 150 for watching the movie and those who pay Rs 250 can watch the movie before the release date of July 25, 2020.

However, the trailer was leaked on YouTube. RGV later officially tweeted that they suspect someone among their staff might have leaked the trailer.

He further added that the film producers will take full responsibility and will refund money to all those who paid money to watch the trailer on OTT platform.

Since the trailer is already leaked out , we have no choice but to release the hires version officially on YouTube which will be done in around an hour ..I repeat that all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP pic.twitter.com/bjDiCSDJWq

Despite strong criticism from Pawan Kalyan fans, RGV continues to release teasers and trailers of the ''Powerstar".

In the movie, RGV named the hero role as Prawan Kalyan.