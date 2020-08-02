Ram Gopal Varma has announced his next film titled ‘Allu’. All of our Telugu audiences can easily recognize the surname ‘Allu’. He is Allu Aravind one of the top producers in Tollywood. RGV announced his next project as ‘Allu’ with a series of tweets. Currently, all the film shoots were stalled due to ongoing pandemic. It seems like RGV is in no break releasing back to back controversial films on digital platforms. As there are no new movie releases and movie buffs have shifted their focus towards digital platforms, RGV is encashing it.

Another one of RgvWorldTheatre’s next Fictional Reality FR films is “అల్లు” It is the fictional story of what one brother in law from behind did to the family of a very big star ..The story starts after the star announces his “Jana Rajyam” Party — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 2, 2020

He also tweeted: "Like some are thinking in reality “Allu" is not a non-fictional film I am not doing to take revenge for calling me Nikrushtudu and I swear this on my love for the family. In “Allu” I will not, not say that it will not, not have a theatre mafia, selling party tickets, back biting politics and causing problems between loving brothers."

“అల్లు” అనే టైటిల్ ఎందుకు పెట్టామంటే ఇందులోని మెయిన్ క్యారెక్టర్ రకరకాల ప్లాన్స్ “అల్లు”తూ వుంటాడు. — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 2, 2020

తనకి మంచి జరగాలి అంటే ప్లాన్ అల్లు, మరొకడికి చెడు జరగాలి అంటే ప్లాన్ అల్లు అనే స్ట్రాటర్జీ తో ప్లాన్ ల అల్లుడు లో ఆరితేరిపోయి, పెద్ద స్టార్ అయిన తన బావ పక్కనే ఉంటూ తన మైలేజీ పడిపోకుండా ఉండటానికి తమ ఇంటి “అల్లు”డు అని కూడా మర్చిపోయి ఎప్పటికప్పుడు ప్లాన్లు అల్లుతూ వుంటాడు. — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 2, 2020

“అల్లు" will have characters called A Aaravind K Chiraaanjeevi Prawan Kalyan A Aaarjun A Sheeresh K R Chraran N Baebu and etc etc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 2, 2020

A couple of years back, Allu Aravind termed Ram Gopal Varma as a ‘Nikrustudu’ (wretched person). RGV has now declared that he is not taking revenge on the person who called him a despicable guy. More details about the film will come out soon.