RGV Trolled For Derogatory Comments on Swami Vivekananda

Maverick director Ram Gopal Verma is always grabbing the headlines for quite some reasons. Now, the director made some derogatory remarks against Swami Vivekananda.

He tweeted, “Hitler and Swami Vivekananda together will lick his right foot and left foot and that’s the STAR POWER of him and his sacred pig VAARAHI.”

As soon as he put out a tweet, netizens slammed the film maker.Netizens are trolling for his derogatory comments on Swami Vivekananda. One user wrote, “Namaskaram RGV. I cannot understand what you’re saying for the simplest reason that the lickers are no more available. And if you’re serious about star power, no star will be forever available either.”