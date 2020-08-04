RGV Releases 'Murder' Song On Youtube

Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma is busy these days, with both his hands dipped in too many film projects. Not the one to be kept quiet both on Twitter and in films, RGV came up with a spree of announcements in the last few days. One was about his plans for ‘Allu’ and the other for ‘Arnab’. Even as the world was wondering what is he upto with these two sensational titles, he turned around and released a song from his upcoming film ‘Murder’ on Youtube.

The film is based on the caste-biased honour killing of Pranay in Telangana's Miryalaguda in the year 2018.

The song titled as ‘Pillalni Premichadam Thappa’ garnered 45,000 views and is still counting.

Going by the comments posted under the link on Youtube, one can say the song is being well-received by the general public. If you haven’t watched it yet, here it is for you.

Having acquired the reputation of a ‘controversy maker’, Ram Gopal Varma is hitting the headlines nowadays for some reason or the other. Incidentally, RGV is the only one releasing something or the other once in a week thus grabbing the audiences’ attention with all his controversial films.

Talking about his upcoming films, RGV’s next film titled ‘Allu’ is a fictional story but is widely rumored to be on Tollywood’s prominent producer Allu Aravind. Details of the cast and crew are yet to be known