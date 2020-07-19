HYDERABAD: Ram Gopal Varma is a maverick filmmaker of Tollywood, is always known for quoting controversies. Off late he is working on his latest film Power Star, Ennikala Falithaala Tarvat( Power Star, the post-election results saga). The main lead of the film has a striking resemblance to actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan.RGV is releasing a song at this 5 on Sunday evening, sending social media into overdrive of speculation that the song could be laced with satirical dialogues and hard-hitting words targetting the power star.

Even as the title of the power star has created a new buzz among Telugu film lovers, RGV also dished out another surprise for the audiences by announcing his new platform rgvworldtheatre.com and in his own inevitable style, the director has fixed the price of Rs 25 to watch the trailer on July 22nd at 11 AM. The film will be streamed on the same platform on July 26th at 11 AM and those who want to watch it will have have to shell out Rs 150. RGV in his tweet also posted a picture of another important character in his film and asked his audiences if he resembles any of the actors.

This is what RGV tweeted...