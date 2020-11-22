RGV New Controversial Movie Jayalalithaa Sasikala Conspiracy

Nov 22, 2020, 10:41 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tollywood ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced that he is going make a film called 'SASIKALA'. He tweeted that the film is all about, 'what a woman S and a man E did to a leader'. He also said that the movie is going to be released before Tamil Nadu election. The movie is going to be bankrolled by Rakesh Reddy and he is the producer of Lakshmi’s NTR as well. Here are the tweets from RGV.

RGV also announced that the movie is going to be released on the same day as another biopic on Jayalalithaa, Thalaiva. Vijay is the director of the movie and Kangana is playing the lead role.

On March 31, RGV took to the micro-blogging site and revealed that he is going to make a biopic of Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. On the poster, one could see 'story of a relationship set against merciless men, prisons and Mannargudi gangs.' The poster also bears a photo of Sasikala and Jayalalitha with a caption, "Love is dangerously political."

Ram Gopal Varma's new announcement comes in the wake of reports that Sasikala  is likely to be released from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, Bangalore by January 2021.

Advertisement
Back to Top