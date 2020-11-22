Tollywood ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced that he is going make a film called 'SASIKALA'. He tweeted that the film is all about, 'what a woman S and a man E did to a leader'. He also said that the movie is going to be released before Tamil Nadu election. The movie is going to be bankrolled by Rakesh Reddy and he is the producer of Lakshmi’s NTR as well. Here are the tweets from RGV.

Making a film called SASIKALA.. it’s about what a woman S and a man E did to a Leader ..Film will release before TN elections on the same day as the biopic of the Leader “it is easiest to kill , when you are the closest”

-Ancient Tamil Saying pic.twitter.com/VVH61fxLL5 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 21, 2020

SASIKALA is being produced by Rakesh Reddy the producer of Lakshmi’s NTR ..The film will be about a highly complex and conspiratoral relationship between J , S and E P S pic.twitter.com/3H0gb2HzqT — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 21, 2020

J had 1 face and S has 2 faces and E has 3 faces ..Truths behind the Truths EXPOSING IN FEBRUARY pic.twitter.com/PuKZl9tgYS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 21, 2020

The reason why SASIKALA will release on the same day as THALAIVI is because T has no S in it and I want to show the full real story with also E in it . pic.twitter.com/7kuNlNIsr1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 21, 2020

J, S, D ,I, O and E will be the main extra special characters of SASIKALA ..Trailer will be released in December First Week pic.twitter.com/gXVxXxF5nm — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 21, 2020

The E TRUTH will be BEHIND the BEHIND in SASIKALA pic.twitter.com/mLg1C7pzTq — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 21, 2020

RGV also announced that the movie is going to be released on the same day as another biopic on Jayalalithaa, Thalaiva. Vijay is the director of the movie and Kangana is playing the lead role.

On March 31, RGV took to the micro-blogging site and revealed that he is going to make a biopic of Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. On the poster, one could see 'story of a relationship set against merciless men, prisons and Mannargudi gangs.' The poster also bears a photo of Sasikala and Jayalalitha with a caption, "Love is dangerously political."

Ram Gopal Varma's new announcement comes in the wake of reports that Sasikala is likely to be released from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, Bangalore by January 2021.