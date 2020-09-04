Tammareddy Bharadwaja unveiled a song from Journalist Prabhu's first film, ‘Ram Gopal Varma’. The movie is a satirical take on the recent crop of controversial films by director RGV. The tagline of the film suggests that RGV is the "Right director in the wrong direction!"

Shakalaka Shankar is playing the lead role of RGV. Bharadwaja, speaking at the event, said that he dislikes RGV's latest strategy to make films like ‘Murder’, film on Pawan Kalyan and others.

He also revealed that he asked Prabhu to not make such a film as his first but the director is convinced with what he wants to convey and hence, he is showing his support to him.

Tammareddy commented that RGV has lost his way completely and it is sad to see a man who brought such acclaim for Telugu Cinema and people at the national level, now turned into an embarrassment.

He also slammed the director's tendency to poke fun at industry people while staying within the industry. “Such acts are like throwing one’s own plate of food when being very hungry,” he commented.