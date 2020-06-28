HYDERABAD: Biopics are ruling the film industry and most of the film makers are showing their interest to direct a biopic because such films have the power to inspire the people. We have seen many biopics in Tollywood and recently the maverick director, Ram Gopal Varma came in front of the audience with his biopic titled, 'Lakshmi's NTR'.

Now, the news is that RGV has announced a flick on Pawan Kalyan titled 'Power Star'. A couple of hours ago, he took to his micro-blogging site and tweeted as, "BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR... It will be starring P K, M S , N B , T S, a Russian woman, four children, 8 buffaloes and R G V... No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are." We think that the letters PK, MS, NB, TS stand for Pawan Kalyan, Mega Star, Naga Babu, Trivikram Srinivas respectively. Here is the tweet.

RGV has found the hero of his upcoming flick as well. He introduced the hero of his movie through his social media. He posted a video and captioned it as, "Here is the STAR of my new film POWER STAR. This shot was taken when he visited my office. Any resemblance to any other person is incidentally coincidental and intentionally unintentional."

The controversial director grabs the attention from all the quarters with his statements. We think that RGV wants to provoke some section of people with his new announcement. Earlier, he targeted a few group of people by directing 'Lakshmi's NTR' and 'Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu' and now he is back with one more. Sources say that RGV has picked an actor who is a die-hard fan of Pawan Kalyan. The 'Siva' director selects actors who look exactly like the persons on whom he makes a film and one must praise RGV for his casting skills.