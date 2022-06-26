RGV Deletes His Tweet On Droupadi, Check His New Tweets On Her!

Tollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made a controversial tweet on NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. He tweeted, 'If Droupadi is the President who are the Pandavas?'. After RGV's tweet, Telangana BJP leaders Gudur Narayana Reddy and T Nandeshwar Goud filed a complaint against Ram Gopal Varma at Abids police station in Hyderabad, accusing him of disrespecting the SC and ST community.

Speaking to a news agency, Narayan Reddy said, "This tweet is tantamount to disrespecting the SC and ST people. Here, he calls 'Draupadi' the President. If he would have only mentioned Droupadi, Pandavas, and Kauravas, we would have had no objections. We, the BJP workers, are hurt at such comments from RGV."

After the BJP leader's comments, RGV tweeted, "This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way.. Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favorite character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone."

Now, RGV deleted all his previous tweets and shared another two tweets in which he mentioned that she will be the greatest president ever in the whole world. Here are the tweets made by RGV.

The TREMENDOUSNESS of this INCREDIBLE icon the EXTREMELY honourable DRAUPADI being PRESIDENT is that both PANDAVAS and KAURAVAS will forget their BATTLE and TOGETHER worship her and then MAHABHARAT will be REWRITTEN in NEW INDIA and the WORLD will be proud of INDIA ..JAI BJP 💐 pic.twitter.com/MeMzVLYNdX — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 25, 2022