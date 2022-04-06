RGV Brands PVR And INOX Management Anti LGBTQ: Deets Inside

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma branded the PVR and INOX theatres management as Anti-LGBT for refusing to screen his latest and first film on lesbians titled Khatra (Dangerous).

The film, which was sent to the Censor Board of Film Certification, received an A certificate and is all set to hit the screens on April 8. Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly play lead roles in Khatra which has several provocative scenes between the actresses.The director who is currently on a promotional tour of the movie across the major cities in the country with the lead actresses was in a for a rude shock after they refused to screen his Dangerous movie!

Taking to his favourite social media platform, the director in a series of tweets pulled up the INOX and PVR Theatre managements.Not only did he call them Anti LGBT, he also called for the community to protest against them.

Check out his tweets here:

. @_PVRcinemas , ⁦@INOXCINEMAS⁩ refusing to screen my film KHATRA (DANGEROUS) becos it’s theme is LESBIAN ,and this after Supreme Court repealed section 377 and censor board already passed .it is a clear cut ANTI stand of their managements against #LGBT community pic.twitter.com/GxoHDH7Tjw — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2022

I request not only the #LGBT community but also everyone to stand up against the management of @_PVRcinemas and ⁦@INOXCINEMAS⁩ for their ANTI #LGBT stand ..This is an insult to human rights pic.twitter.com/HgaIYw9mbA — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2022

It’s obvious that @PVRcinemas and @INOXCINEMAS are in contempt of the supreme court order for refusing to screen DANGEROUS “KHATRA” and it proves that they look down upon the #LGBT community pic.twitter.com/p08EHZ9W9y — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2022

Khatra (Dangerous) will also be released in Telugu titled Dangerous Maa Ishtam. The story of the film is about two women and their homosexual relationship after the abrogation of Section 377 where the relationship has been legalised. But this time around Ram Gopal Varma who is the producer and director of this movie has incorporated very bold and intimate scenes in this crime thriller-drama film.

The first lesbian movie to release in India was Fire a 1996 Indo-Canadian drama film written and directed by Deepa Mehta, starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. The film also had an A certificate and had its shares of controversies as it was the first time such a film was made and touched on the topic of homosexuality among women in India which was hitherto untouched.

