RGV Announces Flick On Pranay's Murder

HYDERABAD: Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma announced a flick showcasing the real events of Amrutha and Maruthi Rao's life.

Ram GopalVarma on Sunday took to Twitter and released the first look of the film which is based on the true events named "Murder" with a tagline a family story. He wrote, "This is going to be a heart wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the DANGERS of a father LOVING a daughter too much ..Launching the poster of a SAD FATHER’S film on HAPPY FATHER’S DAY #MURDERlove (sic)."

This is going to be a heart wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the DANGERS of a father LOVING a daughter too much ..Launching the poster of a SAD FATHER’S film on HAPPY FATHER’S DAY #MURDERlove pic.twitter.com/t5Lwdz3zGZ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 21, 2020

Coming in to details of the film, it is bankrolled by Natti Karuna and Natti Karuna Kranti and directed by Anand Chandra. Meanwhile, Sreekanth Ayyangar can be seen as Amrutha's father Maruthi Rao.

Talking about the murder, Pranay Perumalla, a 24-year-old was murdered in 2018 which created a sensation. The brutal incident happened in Miryalaguda town of Nalgonda. Amrutha, wife of the victim, was pregnant when the incident occured.

She accused her father Maruthi Rao of murdering her husband, Pranay. The main accused in the murder case, Maruthi Rao died last year under suspicious circumstances at Aarya Vaishya Bhavan at Khairatabad in Hyderabad.

The character based on Amrutha in the film MURDER is being played by ⁦@AvanchaSahithi⁩ who I think has the perfect mix of defiance coupled with a strong independence and yet looks so very vulnerable pic.twitter.com/7sqt5iKNRL — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 21, 2020