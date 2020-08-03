Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has recently released a film titled ‘Power Star’ that is rumoured to be based on actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan. RGV released the film on OTT platforms and is believed to have made some decent money.

Currently, all the movie shoots are off due to the ongoing novel coronavirus. Now a week after the film's release amid lockdown, RGV has taken social media by storm yet again with this announcement that he decided to make a film on controversial television anchor Arnab Goswami.

RGV wrote on his Twitter handle which reads “I for one am feeling very strongly about this and I have decided to make a film on #ArnabGoswami in which I will take the clothes off his facade and make him naked exposing the lengths and breadths of all his vital corrupt stats”.

Television anchor Arnab Goswami has been extensively covering the murder case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died on July 14. One does not know if RGV shifting his gaze to Arnab has anything to do with it. But seeing RGV’s trend of filmmaking in recent years clearly suggests that he is chasing personality-driven stories to dabble with controversies and thus gain some mileage out of it.

As far as Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is concerned, no suicide note was found at the late actor’s house. The post-mortem examination report has also confirmed that his death occurred by suicide.

Recently, Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged a police complaint against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty alleging that his attempts to contact his son were blocked by the actress and that she had abetted Sushant’s suicide. An FIR was registered at the Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna leading to the Bihar police swinging into the investigation of the case in Mumbai. They have cross-checked the evidence collected by Mumbai police and have also been questioning people related to the late actor.