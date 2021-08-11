Review: The Kissing Booth 3 Opens to Lukewarm Response

The Kissing Booth 3 has started streaming on Netflix. This is said to be the final installment of the three-part series. The first reviews are in and unfortunately, they are encouraging. The teen romantic comedy stars Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, and Joey King.

Kissing Booth 3 started streaming on Netflix on August 11 (today). OTT addicts were expecting Kissing Booth 3 would have something to look forward to. However, the early reviews are anything but kind.

It may be recalled that the first two parts of Kissing Booth were not great either. The earlier versions of the movies received ratings of 15% and 27% from Rotten Tomatoes. Now Kissing Booth 3 is all about a wild summer and continues the love triangle between Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi), and Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). The movie revolves around the decision that Elle will take. Will she go to the University behind Noah or will opt for studies in New York and work it out with Marco. The early review coming in for Kissing Booth 3 have been mixed.

And check out what the OTT lovers are saying about the movie:

#kissingbooth3 SPOILERS

-

-

-

-

SO THEY BOTH ENDED UP IN THAT TOXIC ASS RELATIONSHIP AGAIN WTF THAT ENDING WAS SO ASSSSS pic.twitter.com/p9NY8HwkBH — eve ᗢ | nwh trailer? (@invisiblewanda) August 11, 2021

Omg i just watched the kissing booth 3 very disappointed #KissingBooth3 like really i was waiting all this time for this pic.twitter.com/tdNGymLVt7 — Jas⚢ (@fadingsummer) August 11, 2021

Literally this girl has not mentioned the academics, clubs or anything else about these colleges other than what boy is going to them #KissingBooth3 pic.twitter.com/WTu0Vli0ZK — shayyy (@ShaydeTrade) August 11, 2021

I don’t know if that movie is just bad or I’m getting old #KissingBooth3 pic.twitter.com/EW0JfcdHzT — Gabi (@gabriele95s) August 11, 2021

so elle and noah didn't even end up together??? #KissingBooth3 pic.twitter.com/jLYygtUVBn — certified leo (@brutalwt) August 11, 2021