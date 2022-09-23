Review: Gunehgaar on Tata Play Theatre

Sep 23, 2022, 20:04 IST
- Sakshi Post

Zee Theatre's 'Gunehgaar' is a must-watch, edge-of-the-seat, psychological thriller

Watch Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sumeet Vyas in this taut, murder mystery

When a mysterious stranger (Mr Bansal), a cop (Om) and a famous journalist (Mrinalini) find themselves in the same house on a rainy evening, is it by design or is it just a coincidence? Zee Theatre's riveting, psychological thriller 'Gunehgaar' answers this question and takes the audience down a beguiling path to a shocking conclusion they could never have expected.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the teleplay stars Gajraj Rao (Mr Bansal), Shweta Basu Prasad (Mrinalini) and Sumeet Vyas (Om).

Details:

 Date: 24th September

 Time: 2pm and 8pm

 Where: Tata play Theatre

 Date: 25 th September

 Time: 2pm and 6pm

 Where: Airtel Spotlight and D2H Rangmanch Active


Read More:

Advertisement
Back to Top