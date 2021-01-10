Revealed: Not Thalapathy, Vijay Sethupathi Is Hero In Master?

All decks have been cleared for the release of Kollywood filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, touted to be an action drama, stars Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohnanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Xavier Britto under the XB film creators banner.

The makers of Master have been throwing one surprise after another by releasing mini promos featuring several characters in the movie. Kollywood movie buffs are mighty kicked about these small joys and can't wait to catch all the action on the big screen. In a latest promo released by the makers, Vijay Sethupathi who plays a baddie in the movie is seen mouthing some punch dialogues. This is true elevation for a mass hero and netizens are wondering if Lokesh Kanagaraj is holding any surprises for the audience while not revealing it all. In fact, they even think that Vijay may be playing a character with negative shade.

Have a look at this latest promo released by the makers of Master...

There's also another promo which shows Vijay sharing a warm hug with Sethupathi. So what exactly is the idea? We will know in a week's time. Vijay's Master has completed the Censor formalities and after 20 cuts to the movie following the advice of the Censor Board, Master has been granted U/A certificate. The movie is slated for theatrical release on January 13 as a Pongal festive treat to the South Indian fans.