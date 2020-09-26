The Narcotics Control Bureau investigated Rakul Preet Singh for four long hours on Friday. The actress' name cropped up in an alleged drugs case in connection with the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. According to TOI report, Rakul confessed to drug chats with Rhea Chakraborty who has been arrested by NCB for her alleged role in procuring and administering drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB Director General Mutha Ashok Jain said that, "Rakul Preet Singh's statement was recorded by the SIT (special investigation team). It will be analysed and produced before court."

According to the RepublicWorld report, "Rakul has taken the name of Kshitij as the person who supplied drugs to some of her close friends. The actress denied consuming drugs herself but has admitted that she knows about the activities of Kshitij. Rakul has also given several details to NCB after which KPS Malhotra had come down to question Kshitij in the NCB Mumbai Zonal office." Sources claim that the 'Dhruva' heroine has also given the names of four other celebs who used to procure drugs from Kshitij Ravi Prasad.

Ankush Arneja, a drug peddler had revealed the name of Kshitij, following which he was summoned by the NCB. Ankush had confessed to NCB that Kshitij has procured drugs from him. Kshitij is a very close aide to Karan Johar.NCB officials conducted raids in Kshitij's home on Friday and small quantities of weed and Marijuana have been seized.

According to the reports, the NCB will also probe Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan about the chats today.