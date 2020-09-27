The Narcotics Control Bureau questioned Bollywood stars, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The officials of NCB investigated Deepika for five long hours. She arrived at the NCB office in Colaba at 10 AM and left around 3.30 PM. Deepika along with her husband Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai from Goa on Friday night. She was shooting for a movie in Goa.

According to India Today report, "Deepika was the admin of a WhatsApp group where drugs were discussed in 2017. Sources in the NCB claimed Deepika Padukone broke down thrice during questioning and was told not to play the "emotional card". She accepted that the WhatsApp chats in question belong to her but denied consuming or supplying drugs to anyone else." The 'Piku' actress accepted the drug chats with her manager, Karishma Prakash.

As per the IANS report, an NCB source said that, "The phones of Deepika, Karishma, Rakul and Khambatta have been seized by the NCB under the Indian Evidence Act." Kshitij Ravi Prakash, the former employee of Dharma Productions was arrested by the NCB. In a statement, the head of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, denied any links with either Kshitij Prasad or Anubhav Chopra who was also questioned by NCB in connection with the case.

Reports claim that Jaya Saha, the former talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput is being termed as the kingpin of the case. Jaya Saha's chats with Shraddha Kapoor also surfaced online in which the 'Saaho' actress allegedly sought CBD oil. On Saturday, Shraddha Kapoor was also questioned by the NCB agency. She arrived at the NCB office at 11.45 am on Saturday and left at around 5.45 PM. She denied consuming drugs. Sara Ali Khan, during the interaction with NCB officials, admitted that she smoked cigarettes but denied the consumption of any illegal drugs.