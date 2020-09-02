The CBI took over the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on August 6 only after the Supreme Court issued orders to investigate the case. According to India Today reports, the three officers of the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) who are investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput have told that they didn't find any evidence to suggest that the 'Dil Bechara' hero was murdered.

However, they are not going to close the case but will focus on suicide angle. The officials of CBI are going to study the post-mortem and autopsy reports of Sushant Singh Rajput submitted by the AIIMS forensics team.

On the other hand, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been grilling Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya. According to the reports, Gaurav is the owner of Hotel Tamarind and Cafe Cotinga in Goa. He is being questioned by ED about his chats with Rhea, where two allegedly discussed about drugs. The ED official said Gaurav is also being probed about his financial dealings with Rhea and her brother Showik.

Gaurav claimed that he had never met Sushant Singh Rajput but had met Rhea Chakraborthy once in 2017. He further claimed that he has no connection with the death case of 'Kai Po Che' actor.