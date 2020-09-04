Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is one of the stars who speaks her mind. Recently, the 'Panga' actress tweeted as to why she felt Mumbai like Pakistan occupied Kashmir. In response to Kangana's tweet, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actress Renuka Shahane has said on a micro-blogging site, "It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with PoK."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had posted, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

To this tweet, Renuka replied as,"Dear @KanganaTeam, Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with PoK!"

The 'Queen' of Bollywood reacted to Renuka's tweet and replied, "Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered, I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat? Expected better from you."

To which Renuka replied, "Dear @KanganaTeam I am all for criticizing Govts. But "why Mumbai is feeling like POK" seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & PoK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you."

Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood and other Bollywood celebrities reacted to Kangana's statement in which she compares Mumbai with POK. Here are the tweets.

मुंबई .. यह शहर तक़दीरें बदलता है। सलाम करोगे तो सलामी मिलेगी। 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 3, 2020

Maharashtra is cultural n intellectual face of India..land of Great Shivaji maharaj. Mumbai has fed millions of Indians n given them Name Fame n Glory.Only ungrateful can compare it with POK..Shocked n disgusted #EnoughIsEnough #आमचीमुंबई #mumbaimerijaan #जयमहाराष्ट्र ❤️ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 3, 2020