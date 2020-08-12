Former actress Renu Desai who rose to fame with ‘Badri’ bid farewell to films long back. She is a very active person on social media and reacts to the current issues through her posts. A couple of hours ago, Renu Desai took to her Instagram and said that she has sold her two expensive cars Audi A6 and Porsche Boxter. The reason behind her decision is that she wanted to reduce carbon footprints as much as possible.

She took to her Instagram and wrote a long message. Take a look at it:

Guys, please start finding out about electric cars and bikes and please think about buying them instead of regular petrol/diesel alternatives. I sold both my fuel-guzzling imported cars, Audi A6 & Porsche Boxter, and bought this electric Hyundai Kona. It truly was a difficult decision to sell both my cars but I sincerely want to reduce my carbon footprint as much as possible!

After reading about the oil spill in Mauritius, I really request all of you to go fossil fuel free. Yesterday’s new about the oil spill has deeply disturbed me.

We, humans, are truly a cancer to this Earth and other species. We are so selfish. One day soon I am going to go live on a farm away from city life and try to reduce my contribution to the destruction of this planet. Till then trying to do my best to reduce the existing damage!

Also important part is that my petrol/diesel bills used to be more than 15k a month but now because of my electric car the current bill is hardly 700-800₹, so I am saving a lot of money while saving the planet.