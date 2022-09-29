Renu Desai as Hemalatha Lavanam in Ravi Teja's Pan India Movie

Renu Desai As Hemalatha Lavanam In Ravi Teja, Vamsee, Abhishek Agarwal Arts’ Pan Indian Film Tiger Nageswara Rao

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Vamsee’s Tiger Nageswara Rao produced by Abhishek Agarwal is one of the craziest Pan India movies. Tej Narayan Agarwal presents the movie being made on an uncompromised budget. Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic on the notorious thief and is set in the 70s in the village named Stuartpuram.

The makers today came up with a small glimpse to introduce Renu Desai’s character. Renu Desai is playing a very important and powerful character called Hemavathi Lavanam. It’s a real-life character and Hemalatha Lavanam was an Indian social worker, and writer, who protested against untouchability and the imbalance in the social system. Renu Desai, in the video, makes a powerful entry, as she walks on the road along with two other female activists who appear in white sarees. GV Prakash Kumar’s BGM uplifts the character.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are playing the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

