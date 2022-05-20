Renowned Celebrity Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji Predicts The Future Of Mahesh Babu

He has a massive fan base in Southern cinema, but he has recently been involved in controversies that we did not expect him to be embroiled in. The first was when he said that Bollywood couldn't afford him, although Bollywood had begun to favour Southern releases. The second is the paan masala endorsements, which gained attention after Kangana Ranaut entered the picture. We asked celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji what he saw in superstar Mahesh Babu's future, and here is what he predicted exclusively for us.

First Mahesh Babu said that "Bollywood cannot afford" him and then when he was spotted in a pan masala ad endorsement, Northern cinema lovers were quipped that "Bollywood couldn’t afford him but a pan masala brand can".

Recently, Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released, and according to the makers, the film earned Rs 175 crore on the 7th day. In 2023, he'll start working with ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.

Will The Controversy Affect Babu In The Near Future?

" He is a superstar but not untouchable. But that does not mean that his career will take a hit. He may slow down for a year or two, but his project with Rajamouli will probably help him boost his career graph further.

What advice does he have for the actor, given his recent controversies with Bollywood?

Panditji shared that the only advice, as a well-wisher and astrologer, for him would be that "he may need to mince his words and not be so blunt about what he feels because this is the rising time for Southern cinema and not the time to disappoint Bollywood lovers."