Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2 nd death anniversary

By Devraj Bollareddy

It feels like it was just yesterday when the news of the Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing sent shockwaves across the nation. The passing of the actor left the nation and fans in a state of mourning. Today, let’s take a walk down memory lane as we remember and celebrate his iconic career in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput did not have successful parents he could piggyback off to make it into Bollywood. By the likes of big names in the Industry such as Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, Sushant Singh Rajput had to work his way up the Bollywood machine from the bottom. The world was first introduced to Sushant Singh Rajput when he played Manav Deshmukh in the popular Zee TV soap- opera, Pavithra Rishta. Viewers of the show were instantly captivated by his infectious smile and the wholesome persona that he seemed to deliver so effortlessly on screen. In 2022, Rajput found himself leaving Pavithra Rishta behind to go chase his dream of being an actor, he was offered one of the lead roles in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and that movie turned into his big break and the rest was history.

Over the next few years, Rajput found himself starring in many Bollywood hits such as MS Dhoni, Raabta and Kedarnath, the first of which was a biopic on MS Dhoni that garnered Rajput a lot of recognition and acclaim for his acting skills and went on to become a fan favourite. Amidst all this, Rajput also found the time to grace the cover of Vogue with the American supermodel, Kendall Jenner.

Apart from gaining recognition and fame through his acting, Sushant Singh Rajput has also been regarded as a generous philanthropist with a kind heart as he donated Rs 1 crore to the help with the relief after the devastating 2018 Kerala floods, he donated after a fan requested him to do so on social media. Rajput also took on the initiative to provide free education to underprivileged kids, he took up the initiative to conduct merit in selected schools and provide free education to every student that passes the test.

Although the actor is no longer with us, he left behind a great legacy that will be remembered for many years to come.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Dil Bechara Hero Donned Multiple Hats With Much Elan