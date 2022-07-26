Release Date of BLACKPINK New Album Ready For Love in Collab With PUBG

The world’s most popular K-Pop girls band BLACKPINK is all set for a comeback after a two-year long hiatus.

The band is ready to release their new album in collaboration with PUBG mobile game.

On July 24, BLACKPINK and PUBG took to their official social media websites and announced their collaboration. The duo is gearing up to release a music video of the new song “Ready For Love,” which they partially premiered during their in-game concert “The Virtual” this past weekend.

The music video for “Ready For Love” will be released on July 29 at 12 a.m. EDT (1 p.m. KST).

