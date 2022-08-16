Regina Cassandra's Saakini Daakini Release Date Confirmed

Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas, Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures Saakini Daakini Releasing On September 16th

After delivering a smashing hit ‘Oh Baby!’, Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures have joined forces for the official remake of South Korean action-comedy film Midnight Runners. D. Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim are producing the movie. Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas have played the lead roles in the movie helmed by the very talented director Sudheer Varma.

The makers came up with release date of the movie. Saakini Daakini will be releasing in theatres on September 16th.

The release date poster sees the daredevil ladies Regina and Nivetha giving serious gaze. Like the pink tinge to the middle letters of the title, the pink light on the ladies enhance intensity. The dressing and the getup of the actresses are very analogous.

The story of Midnight Runners has global appeal and the content will connect to Telugu audiences.

Richard Prasad cranks the camera, while Mikey McCleary scores music and Viplav Nyshadam is the editor.

Cast: Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas

Technical Crew:

Director: Sudheer Varma

Producers: D. Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim

Co-Producers: Yuvraj Karthikeyan, Vamsi Bandaru, Steven Nam

Executive Producer: Vijay Shankar Donkada

Production houses: Suresh Productions, Guru Films, Kross Pictures

Cinematography: Richard Prasad

Music Director: Mikey McCleary, Naresh Kumaran

Editor: Viplav Nyshadam

Adapted screenplay and dialogues: Akshay Poolla

Art Director: Gandhi Nadikudikar

Finance Controller: G. Ramesh Reddy

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Digital Marketing: Lipika Alla, Niharika Gajula

Publicity design: Anilbhanu