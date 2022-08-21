Records Created by BLACKPINK Comeback Album Pink Venom

World popular K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK has made their comeback after two years. Their new comeback album titled ‘Born Pink’ will be out on September 16. Meanwhile the K group girl band has released the first single of their album titled ‘Pink Venom’.

Ever since its release, the song is breaking all the K-Pop records and also topped all music platforms. Here's a look at records created by BLACKPINK Pink Venom...

• The song became the first Korean song to debut at #1 on the Spotify Global Chart

• Most Viewed and most liked K-Pop MV on YouTube in 2022 in the first 24 hours

• Biggest Streaming debut by a K-Pop act on Spotify in 2022

• Fastest Idol girl group song to reach #1 in Melon top 100 in 2022

• Biggest Debut by a girl group song in Melon 24 hits in 2022

• Highest unique listeners by a female act in Melon in 2022

• Fastest female act to surpass 100 million views on YouTube

• First K-pop girl group song to reach #1 in UK iTunes songs chart

• Best selling female single in China this year

• Topped iTunes songs chart in 73 countries

The records mentioned above have created history of sorts by the K-Pop girl group for the solo song.