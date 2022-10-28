Reasons Why Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Could Become A Flop Show

One cannot deny the fact that we all the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. Few of the show buffs have their own seasons. I don’t know whether you are fan of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 or not. What we heard from our sources that the show is not doing well in terms of TRPs. Here is the list of reasons why Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is dub as a flop:

The first and foremost reason is selecting the contestants. If you look at the contestants , none of them are popular with strong fan following outside of the house.

The show had started with 22 contestants all were new faces, how would people watch when they unfamiliar faces to the show

There is no wild card entry for this season

The repeated tasks of previous seasons to the contestants

Everyone have come with their own strategy and playing safe game

If you have any other reasons for the show in becoming flop, please do share with us in comment section below.